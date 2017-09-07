Pak-Saudi defence ties should be bolstered: minister

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir said on Wednesday that there was a need to further bolster defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf al-Malki who called on him here at the Ministry of Defence. Defence Secretary Lt Gen (retd) Zameerul Hassan Shah was also present on the occasion.

The minister extended good wishes for the health and prosperity of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and mentioned the historical and enduring brotherly relations between the two countries, based on mutual trust.

The minister stated that Pakistan attached great importance to its special relations with KSA and desired to further diversify its cooperation.

He mentioned that development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at integrating the entire region and would also benefit KSA and other brotherly countries in the Middle East for trade and commerce with South Asia and China. He highlighted the human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by Indian forces.

Later, the visiting Saudi Ambassador held a formal meeting with Secretary Ministry of Defence Lt Gen (retd) Zameerul Hassan Shah. During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation, were discussed. Secretary defence apprised the envoy about the efforts of Pakistani armed forces in countering terrorism and the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad.

The prevailing political and security situation in the region also came under discussion. Both the dignitaries agreed to work together in order to strengthen the bilateral defence ties.