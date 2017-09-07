Rabbani opposes getting students’ record verified by agencies

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday called for a total review of the curriculum and implementation of the Senate’s resolution on restoration of student unions, saying diverse literary and academic activities will produce a counter paradigm regarding the issue of extremism and violence.

"Immediate steps are required to address the issue of extremism and violence in the youth; a total review of the curriculum and implementation of the Senate of Pakistan's Resolution on restoring students unions, as diverse literary and academic activity will produce a counter paradigm," he said in a letter to the Karachi University's vice chancellor.

Rabbani said he was dismayed by news reports that the record of students at the university would be handed over to the intelligence agencies. “Further they will be required to produce a character certificate from the local police station for admission,” he wrote in the letter. “These two institutions are the hard face of the state, an interaction with them will further consolidate the anxiety and fear in the minds of the students,” he maintained.

He was hopeful the vice-chancellor would convey his views to the academic authorities, taking the decision in this regard.

Rabbani said, “I am writing to you as concerned citizen of Pakistan, not in my capacity as Chairman, Senate of Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Sehar Kamran and JUI-Fazl Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood have submitted two separate adjournment motions in the Senate Secretariat for discussion in the House on the on-going humanitarian tragedy in Myanmar.

They said in their motions that it was being reported in the media that thousands of Rohingya Muslims in Burma, including women and children had been massacred and it was also reported that some dead bodies had been burnt to conceal these crimes while others had been burnt alive.

The legislators contended that these travesties were also creating a massive refugee crisis with thousands of displaced Muslims leaving homes with nowhere to go. They said that the matter was of utmost urgency and importance and there was an imperative need to mobilise the international community to halt this genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

Senator Talha also filed a calling attention notice, urging the minister for foreign affairs to issue a statement in the Senate regarding the measures the government of Pakistan had taken and was to take at diplomatic level and on humanitarian ground to help rescue the Rohingya Muslims. The Senate has been summoned to meet for a regular session on September 11 in the afternoon.