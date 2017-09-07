PPP senator criticises Imran

LAHORE: PPP Senator Rubina Khalid has said Imran Khan is in fact U-turn Khan who consistently backs out of his words. He had recently admitted that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is diabolical but retracted his words later. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Senator Rubina Khalid said millions of rupees are being spent on the construction of a swimming pool in Chief Minister House whereas this amount could have been spent on providing facilities for schools in the province.

She said peoples' welfare is not in Imran Khan's manifesto. Senator Rubina Khalid said Jahangir Tareen controls all the mineral explorations in KP and is responsible of doling out contracts. Only Banigala is benefited from the resources of KP province, she concluded.