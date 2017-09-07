QAU adds another feather in its cap

Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), the country's leading institution of higher education, has added another feather in its cap by making it to the world's top 500 universities, says the latest report of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The report lists four Pakistani universities among the top 1,000 universities in the world. Besides the QAU, the COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, the National University of Science and Technology and the University of Agriculture in Faisalabad are also among them. The QAU improves its ranking by 281 spots from last year's 746 to this year's 465. The COMSATS slipped 16 spots from 626 last year to 642 this year. The NUST slipped four ranking spots this year. The University of Agriculture in Faisalabad maintained its position in the rankings, stagnant at 803.

President of the QAU Academic Staff Association Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali congratulated the university's faculty, staff, students and alumni on the accomplishment and said inspite of severe funding constraints, delay in approval of development plans and challenges to its very existence by occupants operating in the culture of a qabza group, the QAU had time and again demonstrated its ability to compete against far better funded national, regional, and international universities.

“This is yet another opportune moment for the government of Pakistan and Higher Education Commission to approve a special package for Pakistan’s top varsity, as the QAU has proven its ability to stand at the international level. Our university’s good ranking is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the faculty and students” he added.