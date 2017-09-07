Silence of world leadership over killing of Rohingya Muslims alarming: PUC chief

LAHORE: Muslim world’s silence except Saudi Arabia and Turkey on the killings of innocent Muslims in Myanmar is alarming and sorrowful.

Maldives has won the hearts of Muslim Ummah by ending its diplomatic relations with Myanmar and all the Muslim countries should pursue this act and sever diplomatic relations with Myanmar, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

Addressing the office-bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said all human rights organisations of the world, UN, European Union and US have been demonstrating criminal silence on brutal genocide of the Muslims of Myanmar. He urged the Muslim as well as world leadership to play their key role to end brutalities on the Muslims of Myanmar.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Ashrafi announced staging protests all over Pakistan on Friday (September 8) to express solidarity with the Muslims of Myanmar and urged the people of Pakistan to ensure their presence in Friday rallies to show sympathies with the oppressed Muslims.