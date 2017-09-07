LHCBA Multan president appears before SC, tenders apology 

LAHORE: A five-member Supreme Court bench on Wednesday directed the Lahore High Court registrar to furnish a comprehensive report on lawyers’ rowdiness in Multan and Lahore and expected that an LHC full bench, which initiated contempt proceedings against lawyers’ leader Sher Zaman Qureshi, would wait till the final verdict from the apex court. Earlier, Qureshi, who was present in the court, filed a written apology at the start of the hearing.

The Courtroom No 1 at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry was filled to capacity as a large number of lawyers were present there to support Qureshi, LHC Bar Association Multan president, who had challenged his non-bailable arrest warrants before the apex court.

The larger bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the appeal. Supreme Court Bar Association president Rasheed A Rizvi and other senior lawyers appeared on behalf of Qureshi.

Rizvi said the lawyers had a great respect for the judiciary; however, his client did not want to appear before a larger bench of the LHC due to unavoidable circumstances.

Chief Justice Nisar observed whether the dignity of the institution was not compromised by defying the court orders. If a prime minister could appear before the court, then why a lawyer (Qureshi) couldn’t, he asked the senior lawyers standing behind the rostrum.

The chief justice said the dispute could have been settled at initial stage, if Qureshi had appeared before the court and presented his point of view.

Rizvi argued that the Multan bar president was not involved in the alleged misbehaviour with a judge and vandalism.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed if lawyers wanted to protect the justice system, then they should better respect the court orders.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till the third week of October and directed the LHC registrar to submit a report on the matter. After the hearing, the lawyers chanted slogans in support of Qureshi, lifted him on shoulders and showered rose petals on him.