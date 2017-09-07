NAB’s Mangi gets strong criticism from SC

ISLAMABAD: Irfan Naeem Mangi, who represented the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the high-profile Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT), received a severe criticism from the Supreme Court for his dismal performance as the director general of the Balochistan chapter of the anti-graft organization.

He narrowly escaped a stringent action from the highest judicial forum because, in the words of a member of the three-judge apex court bench headed by Justice Dost Mohammad, he can’t be proceeded against due to the judgment of the five-man panel of the Supreme Court in the Panama case.

“Yesterday, inquiries were being conducted against him [Mangi], today he has become a hero,” Justice Dost Mohammad remarked. “Why shouldn’t Mangi’s name be also included among the accused of the case? When cases will be registered against the NAB officials, there will be improvement in their performance,” Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a member of the bench, observed, voicing his utter disappointment over the NAB officer’s performance.

“The NAB has become a facilitator in corruption. Many NAB cases are facing delays in Balochistan. Those caught red-handed go scot-free. The NAB is treating corruption as a joke. It is required to complete trial in thirty days that doesn’t conclude even in thirty months. By drawing salaries from the nation’s resources, the law is being massively breached. The NAB was sleeping when there was a theft of Rs771 million. Till today, it hasn’t completed even a single trial in thirty days.”

The three-judge bench was hearing the bail application of former Balochistan Food Minister Asfandyar Kakar, which was accepted. In its July 28 judgment, the five-member bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khan that heard the Panama case, disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister and a member of the National Assembly, wrote in its paragraph 17 that the court commends and appreciates the hard work and efforts made by JIT members and their support and ancillary staff in preparing and filing a comprehensive and detailed report as per its orders. Their tenure of service shall be safeguarded and protected and no adverse action of any nature including transfer and posting shall be taken against them without informing the monitoring judge [Justice Ijazul Ahsan] nominated by the chief justice.

Earlier when the JIT was holding its sessions, investigating the Sharif family, the NAB had issued a show cause notice to Mangi as per the verdict of another three-member Supreme Court bench, to dismiss him from service. Acting on a suo moto notice, this panel had ordered the NAB on March 31 this year to show exist door to a number of NAB officials, who were inducted in it in violation of the law and rules.

However, the Panama bench had suspended the operation of the show cause notice given to Mangi. Issuance of notice to Mangi was also included among many objections the JIT had informed the court, which, according to the team, were creating hurdles in its smooth functioning. However, NAB had responded to JIT’s allegation by submitting its strong response along with all documentary evidence, stating that in fact Mangi was given the notice for removal from service on April 25 in the light of the court judgment on illegal appointments in the NAB.

However, surprisingly, the anti-corruption agency had recommended his inclusion in the JIT, constituted on May 5. It was still an enigma as to why the NAB had nominated him to the JIT when he was facing the possibility of removal from service as per the judicial order.

Out of the 77 NAB officers issued show cause notices by a high-powered committee formed in the wake of court judgment, Mangi had not submitted his reply. The committee comprised Syed Tahir Shahbaz, the then Establishment Secretary, Habibullah Khattak, a member of the Federal Public Services Commission, and Muhammad Shakeel Malik, director general, Human Resource, NAB.

A number of senior officials had to leave the NAB in the wake of the court decision because they were found to have been taken in the organization against the law. They had been serving in the NAB for several years.

Mangi was issued the show cause notice for removal from service on April 25 by the NAB but he had been included in the JIT just two days later on April 27. It stated that his recruitment was illegal because he was not even qualified for the post for being undereducated and having less experience for the position on which he had been appointed.

He was informed through the notice that his initial appointment in the NAB as the deputy director was inconsistent with the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, because his experience certificate from the previous department does not indicate if it is acquired in the fields of investigation/inquiries/research/legal matters.

During his association with the JIT, Mangi had replied to the notice and stated that the notice should be kept pending or be withdrawn until the team completes its task. “Currently I am busy with discharging duties as a JIT member. I have investigation experience of 14 years before joining the NAB and also honoured with three gold medals over performance. I had bagged first position both in the Sindh Public Service Commission and the Federal Public Service Commission.”