Murad asks Centre to provide census details

KARACHI: Expressing concerns over the expected finalisation of the national census results as late as April 2018, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday called for devising a strategy to hold the next year’s general elections timely, and in accordance with the provisional results.

Murad was speaking at a preparatory session for the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee’s (IPCC) 25th meeting scheduled for Thursday (today). The CM said the final results of the census were expected to be released by April 2018, which may delay elections as the government is constitutionally bound to hold the elections on the basis of the final results.

The chief minister said he has been informed that if a constitutional amendment was introduced, the general elections could be held without delay, on the basis of the provisional results of the census.

Murad observed that the Council of Common Interests (CCI), while referring the matter to the IPCC, had directed examining the matter extensively in the light of a proposed constitutional amendment as well as enhancing resources in consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan. The CCI had also directed the IPCC to submit a report over the issue in the next meeting, the CM said.

Expressing reservations about the provisional census data, he asked the Centre to provide details of the census swiftly. The chief minister directed the chief secretary to acquire block-wise results from the chief census commissioner, so as to countercheck the findings. He added he would himself re-examine the results of some of the blocks.

The CM said the Sindh government had raised reservations over the provisional census results. He said there are several anomalies in the provisional results, including rural and urban areas. The chief minister said Karachi’s population growth over the last 19 years was shown to have increased at a rate of 2.6 per cent which comes to around 5.5 million. This increase has been registered in three rural districts of East, Korangi and Malir, whereas surprisingly 40 percent population of Jamshoro has been shown in the urban area, said Murad. The preparatory meeting for the IPCC discussed and finalised agenda for the IPCC.