PTDC celebrates Defence Day

Islamabad: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) hoisted a 105-feet-high flag at Flashman’s Hotel, Rawalpindi on Defence Day. PTDC also displayed banners inscribed with pictures of those who received highest gallantry awards i.e. ‘Niashan-e Haider’.

National songs were played on loudspeakers. PTDC Managing Director Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan said that PTDC will hold a Martyrs Conference soon. Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan also visited the mausoleum of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, laid floral wreath and offered 'fateha khwani'. Family of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed was also present on the occasion.

Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan said that Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed sacrificed his life in the defence of the country and made his name in the history. Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed and General (R) Raheel Sharif are his nephews. Major Aziz Bhatti was posted as the Company Commander in the Burki area of Lahore sector during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 and he chose to stay with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB Canal and not allowed Indian army to proceed further. Major Aziz Bhatti with exceptional and remarkable courage and bravery did not allow them to proceed an inch further. Indian army could not enter in Pakistan. Indian army was defeated and Pakistan army got victory in this war. Major Aziz Bhatti was hit by an enemy tank shell in the chest while watching the enemy's moves, and embraced martyrdom. His martyrdom will be remembered for ever.He was awarded with ‘Nishan-e Haider’ for his act.