Imran lists KP govt’s achievements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has labeled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as symbol of change and lauded his party-led provincial government for its remarkable poverty alleviation in a span of two years.

In his message on social media, Imran highlighted the achievements of PTI-led government in KP. He said that the provincial government’s priority was “poverty alleviation not simply show case mega road projects”.

Listing the initiatives of Pakistan Tehreeke Insaf, which formed a government for the first time in the province, Imran said that the government's merit-based recruitment, better public schools, reformed health service in government hospitals and health cards for poor helped achieve the target.

Imran claimed the provincial government’s performance hitherto had been impressive and exemplary while poverty had been reduced by 50 per cent in the province.

Moreover, he credited the government's micro-hydel projects in remote areas to provide cheap electricity, the KP’s billion tree tsunami project which provides jobs to locals and a de-politicised police force which has created a secure environment and attracted investment in the province. “It is the success of a holistic people-centric approach by the PTI government that has led to a reduction of poverty in the province”, Imran said.

Meanwhile, PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi alleged that the ruling party was blatantly violating the code of conduct during bye-poll campaign in NA-120 while PTI continued to abide by the rules.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would address public meetings on September 08 and September 14 in Lahore in connection with the bye-election. He added his party would take out a rally in the constituency on September 07.

Talking to journalists here after meeting with Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad, he pointed out that PML-N leader and provincial minister Bilal Yasin failed to appear before the Election Commission despite being summoned three times in a code of conduct violation case.

He recalled that PML-N minister had said that he would not take part in election campaign for the party’s candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, but he continued with the campaign. Qureshi said he would raise the matter with chief election commissioner in a meeting.

PTI leader emphasised that a clear message should be given that abiding by the code of conduct was mandatory. He claimed that the constituency’s ‘Pakhtun vote’ was with the PTI, adding that their CNICs had been blocked and their names been removed from the voter lists.

He called on Nadra to explain why their CNICs had been blocked and asked the authority not to be a hurdle in the way of transparent election. He asserted Nadra should not violate the sanctity of the institution.