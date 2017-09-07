News Analysis: Reviving Pakistan’s diplomacy

Pakistan’s foreign policy and diplomacy is currently in disarray. That two career ambassadors have thrown dirt on each other in writing is not just embarrassing, it is symptomatic of our external problems.

Although we finally have a foreign minister, he is content with using his portfolio for domestic politics. It is almost as if Pakistan has stopped thinking about international relations and is just about what might make headlines or talking points on local TV channels.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has thrown the gauntlet by saying that the “highest concentration” of US-designated foreign terrorist organizations operate out of Afghanistan and Pakistan and that “Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror.”

He asserted that his administration was going to “change the approach and how to deal with Pakistan. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond.”

Instead of dispassionately analyzing our policy options, we are back to a favorite pastime. Religious parties are busy demonstrating in the streets, burning Trump’s effigies and American flags, as if that will change Trump’s mind. Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, thought it wise to blame Hussain Haqqani for Trump’s threats instead of calling a meeting of our ambassadors abroad and seeking counsel about how to deal with an enraged America.

The last time a similar moment arrived, we had a dictator ruling the roost. General Musharraf says he was threatened by the US on the phone and he decided, single-handedly, to cooperate with the Americans rather than confront their wrath. This time, things are more serious but the US has not threatened in private but publicly. Americans may be bad friends but they are worse enemies.

Trump declared in his speech that “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists. In the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner. Our militaries have worked together against common enemies. The Pakistani people have suffered greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and those sacrifices.”

There is clearly an opportunity in Trump’s words that Pakistan could take advantage of, if it only had a better diplomatic approach. Just as Trump has listed America’s complaints while acknowledging Pakistan’s contributions, Pakistan needs to figure out how to negotiate a way forward with America that comprises something other than angry outbursts or playing to domestic sentiments.

According to Trump, “Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every single day to kill our people. We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change, and that will change immediately. No partnership can survive a country’s harboring of militants and terrorists who target US service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace.”

The US clearly has specific complaints and has made specific threats. We could address some complaints, explain our conduct in relation to others, and seek some accommodation that works for both countries.

The most responsible response to President Trump’s speech was given by the chief of army staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who said “We are not looking for any material or financial assistance from USA, but trust, understanding and acknowledgement of our contributions.”

He told US ambassador David Hale that peace in Afghanistan is as important for Pakistan as for any other country. “We have done a lot towards that end and shall keep on doing our best, not to appease anyone, but in line with our national interest and national policy,” General Bajwa noted, stressing the need for “collaboration and synergy of effort” among stakeholders to successfully bring the long Afghan war to its logical conclusion.”

The civilians’ response, however, is simply to make noise at home. It seems some people think that reports about “a wave of anti-American anger” sweeping Pakistan is all the response that we need. Banners of “Say no to America!” have appeared across Islamabad. Officials have reportedly canceled trips to Washington and asked a State Department official to postpone her planned visit. And the TV talk shows are going into overdrive in fomenting anti-Americanism.

Political parties and leaders are competing with one another in being louder in condemning President Trump and the US, Parliament’s response has been equally emotional and devoid of reason or diplomatic nuance. Pakistan’s pride is more important, it is being said, and we do not really need US aid. If that is the case, why do we hate anyone who suggests that aid should be cut or shut down?

It is time to figure out how to avoid the harsher consequences of Trump’s wrath. Scaling down partnership with the United States is definitely an option but it should be thought through and rationally articulated. Pakistan should not appear desperate to bend the knee for Trump but nor should it engage in knee-jerk reactions.

Robust diplomacy is needed to deal with the myriad challenges facing the country. It might be useful at this juncture to tell career diplomats to refrain from fighting personal battles in public.

The US and Pakistan have a trust deficit and better communication is needed to move forward. Diplomacy works best when one sees the other’s point of view too. There is no harm in acknowledging that our circumstances have forced us to make mistakes in handling Americans in the past.

After all, it is true that we acquired nuclear weapons for our security even though General Ziaul Haq promised that Pakistan would never make a nuclear weapon.

Similarly, General Musharraf flatly denied the presence of Afghan Taliban on Pakistani soil instead of explaining the circumstances of their presence here and sharing directly Pakistan’s concerns about Afghanistan’s future. Lying is a part of diplomacy but lying is not all of diplomacy.

We must now lay out our Afghan policy in detail and explain our desired end game in Afghanistan to the Americans as well as to the Afghans. We need to work with the United States and explain our concerns about India. Rabble rousing and protests on streets will not help us secure our interests. Diplomacy will.

The author is a businessman and part-time analyst based in the United States.