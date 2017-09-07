Myanmar ‘mining border’ as Rohingya refugees flee

DHAKA: Bangladesh summoned the Myanmar ambassador on Wednesday to protest the planting of landmines along the border, after a series of explosions maimed Rohingya fleeing violence in the Southeast Asian country. But a Myanmar military source, according to BBC, said no landmines had been planted recently.

It is the second time Dhaka has summoned the ambassador since an upsurge in violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state triggered a refugee crisis, with nearly 150,000 people flooding across the border in the last 12 days.

Refugees from Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority have lost limbs as they fled the country after apparently triggering landmines on the Myanmar side of the border. During the meeting, Bangladesh officials "expressed concern at the reported laying down of anti-personnel land mine(s) close to the... border by Myanmar security forces," a statement from the foreign ministry in Dhaka said.

Bangladeshi border guards have said they heard large explosions this week and seen refugees with injuries they say were caused by landmines. One woman lost both her legs and had to be carried into Bangladesh, where she is receiving treatment.

Myanmar has not commented on the reports of explosions. On Wednesday, its de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi blamed terrorists and said there was "a huge iceberg of misinformation" in her first public comments since the violence broke out on August 25.

The de-facto leader of Myanmar is under growing pressure to halt “clearance operations” by security forces in Rakhine state. The United Nations secretary-general has warned that the operations could verge on ethnic cleansing. Senior Myanmar officials said on Wednesday the country was lobbying powerful allies to ward off a UN Security Council resolution on the issue, as accusations emerged that security forces have been laying landmines along the Bangladesh border to prevent fleeing Rohingya from returning. A post by Suu Kyi’s office on Facebook – her first statement since violence resumed in the state nearly a fortnight ago – said she had spoken with Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the crisis.

The government “had already started defending all the people in Rakhine in the best way possible and expressed that there should be no misinformation to create trouble between the two countries,” the statement said.

She referred to “fake news photographs” posted on Twitter by Turkey’s deputy prime minister that purported to show dead Rohingya in Myanmar, but in fact were taken elsewhere.

“That kind of fake information … was simply the tip of a huge iceberg of misinformation calculated to create a lot of problems between different communities and with the aim of promoting the interest of the terrorists,” the statement said. One senior official in Bangladesh said Dhaka believed Myanmar government forces were planting the landmines to stop the Rohingya returning to their villages.

"We have information that they have planted landmines or explosives in the close vicinity of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border," the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We have a video which shows what looks like a mine."

On Monday, a spokesman for Suu Kyi questioned who exactly had placed the explosives. "Who can surely say those mines were not laid by the terrorists?" Zaw Htay asked Reuters.

Bangladesh also used the meeting with the ambassador to protest the massive influx of Rohingya, after the United Nations said 146,000 refugees had arrived in the country since August 25.

There were already some 400,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, most living in squalid camps near the border that aid agencies say are now overflowing. Dhaka has repeatedly asked Myanmar to take back the Rohingya refugees and address the root causes of problem.