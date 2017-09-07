Zahir suffers defeat in final qualifying round

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zahir Shah lost in the final qualifying round of the $5,000 Malaysian Tour No 10 at NSC Squash Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.
Zahir lost to Darren Rahul Pragasam of Malaysia 12-14, 8-11, 13-15.
He had defeated Shahrul Izham Nurhaqiem of Malaysia 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the first qualifying round.
Comments