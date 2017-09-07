Zahir suffers defeat in final qualifying round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zahir Shah lost in the final qualifying round of the $5,000 Malaysian Tour No 10 at NSC Squash Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

Zahir lost to Darren Rahul Pragasam of Malaysia 12-14, 8-11, 13-15.

He had defeated Shahrul Izham Nurhaqiem of Malaysia 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the first qualifying round.