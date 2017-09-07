Pakistan top seeds stumble in HKFC International

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top three squash players Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, and Tayyab Aslam crashed out of the $25,000 HKFC International at Hong Kong Football Club, Happy Valley, Hong Kong, on Wednesday.

In the first round of this prestigious championship, sixth seed Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia defeated Farhan Mehboob 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4 in just 32 minutes.

Fifth seed Omar Abdel Meguid of Egypt beat Farhan Zaman 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 in just 33 minutes while eight seed Campbell Grayson of New Zealand thrashed Tayyab 12-10, 11-5, 11-1 in 28 minutes.

Earlier, Tayyab overpowered Israr 8-11, 11-2, 12-10, 3-11, 11-5 in 71 minutes in the qualifying finals, while Ahsan Ayaz lost in the first qualifying round.

It is to be noted that Farhan Zaman, Israr Ahmad, and Ahsan Ayaz have been shortlisted by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for World Men Team Championship and this participation was part of their training for the championship.