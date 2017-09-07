Thu September 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

September 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan top seeds stumble in HKFC International

Pakistan top seeds stumble in HKFC International

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top three squash players Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, and Tayyab Aslam crashed out of the $25,000 HKFC International at Hong Kong Football Club, Happy Valley, Hong Kong, on Wednesday.

In the first round of this prestigious championship, sixth seed Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia defeated Farhan Mehboob 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4 in just 32 minutes.

Fifth seed Omar Abdel Meguid of Egypt beat Farhan Zaman 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 in just 33 minutes while eight seed Campbell Grayson of New Zealand thrashed Tayyab 12-10, 11-5, 11-1 in 28 minutes.

Earlier, Tayyab overpowered Israr 8-11, 11-2, 12-10, 3-11, 11-5 in 71 minutes in the qualifying finals, while Ahsan Ayaz lost in the first qualifying round.

It is to be noted that Farhan Zaman, Israr Ahmad, and Ahsan Ayaz have been shortlisted by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for World Men Team Championship and this participation was part of their training for the championship.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement