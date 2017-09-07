KP govt terminates BoK MD to mollify JI

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, after deliberation of one-and-a-half years, on Wednesday decided to sack the Managing Director (MD) of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) on the demand of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and issued a seven-day notice to the senior banker. The decision to remove the BoK MD Shamsul Qayyum, was approved by the provincial cabinet at its meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

The move to terminate the services of Shamsul Qayyum put an end to the public spat between the banker and the provincial Finance Minister Muzafar Sayyid. It was also a face-saving for the JI that has taken an extreme position on the issue over the last few months.

Shamsul Qayyum had accused Muzafar Sayyid in an advertisement on April 16, 2016 of corruption, nepotism and interference in the BoK affairs. The advertisement was apparently given in reaction to an interview of the finance minister published on April 14, 2016 where he said that he was not taken into confidence on the issue of the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) by the bank management.

Later, the bank management floated another advertisement seeking an apology for the publication of the first advertisement. However, it could not placate the JI leadership that even last month threatened to quit the provincial coalition if the government did not sack the MD Shamsul Qayyum.

Shah Farman, spokesperson for the provincial government, while briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, said that the committees formed to probe the matters related to the BoK had found that bank’s managing director had charge-sheeted the government which was tantamount to misconduct on his part. He said the MD had been removed on the charge of breaching his employment contract.

Shah Farman, who is also holding the portfolios of Information and Public Health Engineering (PHE), said that they did not want to make any decision regarding the MD in haste as the BoK is an important institution belonging to the people of the province and the government took extra care to protect it.

To a question, he said the committees had also rejected the allegations against the finance minister and found him innocent. To another question, he made it clear that the provincial government would not pursue a case against Shamsul Qayyum at any forum as he had paid the price in terms of career loss.

Shamsul Qayyum, while talking to The News, said that he had not yet received the termination letter. However, he said he would avail himself of legal remedy against the decision of the cabinet once he received the termination notice.

He stopped short of terming the decision as a political stunt, but went on to add that he had a 45-year blameless career in banking sector. He also informed that as per his contract, both the parties had to give seven-day prior notice before terminating the contract. He felt that the notice by the provincial government was in effect his termination.

“My contractual tenure is going to complete on 30th September and it is no secret as to why my services were terminated three weeks in advance,” Shamsul Qayyum said. He pointed out that the State Bank of Pakistan regulations are also clear in this regard as a bank MD could not be removed like this.

About other decisions of the cabinet, Shah Farman said it approved a decision taken at its February 2 meeting to pay back Rs4 billion loans received for the “Billion Tree Tsunami” project over the next three years. The cabinet also approved the Rules 2017 to prepare the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the private members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission for Minorities Affairs, he added.