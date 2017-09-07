Repentant Fognini fears Australian Open ban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Hot-headed Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini said he would accept an Australian Open ban after being kicked out of the US Open for a sexist tirade at a female umpire.
The 30-year-old insulted Swedish umpire Louise Engzell after his first-round singles defeat against fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia.
Fognini, the world number 26, who is married to 2015 US Open champion Flavia Pennetta, had already been fined $24,000 (20,100 euros) for the incident.
But he fears he could now face a ban from the first Grand Slam of next season in Melbourne.
“Should (the Grand Slam Board) decide to ban me from the next Australian Open, I will accept the decision, because actions have consequences, and I need to pay for what I did,” Fognini told Italian Sky Sports TV.
“I am aware of the severity of my mistake, I take full responsibility for it. A decision will be made, and I’ll move on, I’ll turn the page, with this stain on my shoulder that will never go away.”
Fognini has a controversial history of on-court behaviour and was handed a record fine of $27,500 at Wimbledon in 2014. But he insisted his Flushing Meadows meltdown would be his last.
“There won’t be a next time,” he said.
“I know what came out of my mouth, I can’t take it back, but I know I won’t do it again.” —
