Green-shirts likely to play few practice matches before Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team is likely to play a few practice matches in Dhaka ahead of the Asia Cup 2017 which is scheduled to be held from October 11-22.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) sources said that a number of participating teams expressed their willingness to play with the green-shirts before the main event.

Sources said that Bangladesh, China, Japan, and a few others are likely to play practice matches against Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan hockey team desperately wants to fine-tune its game by playing against other teams.

The PHF has planned to organise three to five matches with Development Squad, who will depart for Oman on Thursday (today), to play a five test-match series with the Oman’s national hockey team.

On returning home, the Development Squad will play with Pakistan senior hockey team in Karachi.

Sources said that many countries wanted to play practice matches with Pakistan before Asia Cup 2017, but “we wanted to avoid those who are in our own pool as it could unveil our tactics and gameplan to them prior to the mega event”.

Asia Cup will be a big test for Pakistan as the team has always established its supremacy in the region.

However, due to lack of international exposure since the Hockey World League, Pakistan could face major problems when then begin their Asia Cup campaign.

The tournament will not only help them in making a strong combination for the World Cup, but also provides them a chance to improve their ranking. Their current world ranking is 14th.