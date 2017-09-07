Injured Murray says likely to miss rest of season

LONDON: Britain’s Andy Murray said on Wednesday he is unlikely to play again this season due to a nagging hip injury that forced him to pull out of the US Open.

Murray, recently nudged off the top of the world rankings by Spain’s Rafael Nadal, has been struggling with the injury since a five-set French Open semi-final loss to Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in June.

The 30-year-old Scot played at Wimbledon in July but lost in the quarter-finals to American Sam Querrey.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months,” the three-time Grand Slam champion said on his Facebook page.

“Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future,” the world number two said.

“Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season.

“I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open.” —AFP

Kohli fires India to seven-wicket T20 winCOLOMBO: Skipper Virat Kohli hit a blazing half-century as India completed their rout of Sri Lanka on this tour, winning the one-off Twenty20 by seven wickets in Colombo on Wednesday.

Chasing 171 for victory, India rode on a 119-run second-wicket stand between Kohli (82) and Manish Pandey (51 not out) to achieve their target with four balls to spare.

The visitors remained unbeaten in their nine matches against Sri Lanka as they won the Test and One-day Internatinal series 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

“Very special, it (whitewash across formats) hasn’t been done before. Credit to all the hard work that the boys have put in over the past couple of months in all formats of the game,” said a delighted Kohli.

“That’s evidence of the fact how hungry the players are in Indian cricket. The bench strength is coming through so beautifully... results are amazing to see as a captain,” he added.

Kohli, who received the man of the match award, remained calm in a tricky chase with Pandey for company after India lost their openers for 42 runs in the sixth over.

Rohit Sharma fell to veteran paceman Lasith Malinga for nine and Lokesh Rahul was done in by a superb catch by Dasun Shanaka at short cover off Seekkuge Prasanna. But Kohli took the attack to the opposition with 7 fours and a six during his 54-ball knock before falling to Isuru Udana with India requiring just 10 runs to win.

Pandey finished off the game with a boundary that brought his maiden T20 fifty in 36 balls.

“We knew one good partnership will get us through. So it was about staying calm in the middle...and Manish was outstanding today. That partnership was very crucial,” said Kohli.

Earlier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal played his part by claiming three wickets to restrict Sri Lanka to 170-7 after being put into bat first.

Dilshan Munaweera hit a 29-ball 53 before Ashan Priyanjan scored a run-a-ball 40 not out to lift the Sri Lankan total after a middle-order collapse.

The hosts slipped from 99-3 to 113-6 before Priyanjan put on crucial partnerships with lower-order batsmen including a 36-run unbeaten stand with number nine Udana, who hit a 10-ball 19.

“We were 15-20 runs short. We had a good start. Munaweera batted really well, but we lost momentum from overs 10-14,” said a disappointed Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga.

“The way Virat batted was outstanding. He was an example for everyone, especially with his energy and running between the wickets,” he added. —AFP

India won toss

Sri Lanka

†N Dickwella b Bumrah 17

*W U Tharanga b Kumar 5

E M D Y Munaweera b K Yadav 53

A D Mathews st Dhoni b Chahal 7

S M A Priyanjan not out 40

N L T C Perera b Chahal 11

M D Shanaka lbw b Chahal 0

S Prasanna c Kohli b K Yadav 11

I Udana not out 19

Extras (lb 4, w 3) 7

Total (7 wickets; 20 Overs) 170

Did not bat: A Dananjaya, S L Malinga

Bowling: Kumar 4-0-36-1; Bumrah 4-0-38-1; Chahal 4-0-43-3; Patel 4-0-29-0; K Yadav 4-0-20-2

Fall: 1-23, 2-46, 3-62, 4-99, 5-113, 6-113, 7-134

India

R G Sharma c Perera b Malinga 9

K L Rahul c Shanaka b Prasanna 24

*V Kohli c Shanaka b Udana 82

M K Pandey not out 51

†M S Dhoni not out 1

Extras (b 1, nb 1, w 5) 7

Total (3 wickets; 19.2 Overs)

Did not bat: K M Jadhav, A R Patel, K Yadav, B Kumar, Y S Chahal, J J Bumrah

Bowling: Mathews 3-0-33-0; Udana 4-0-36-1; Malinga 4-0-31-1; Prasanna 3-0-25-1; Dananjaya 4-0-28-0; Perera 1.2-0-20-0

Fall: 1-22, 2-42, 3-161

Result: India won by 7 wickets

Series: India won the one-off match

T20I debut: S M A Priyanjan (sri Lanka)

Umpires: R Martinesz (Sri Lanka) and R Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). TV Umpires: R Wimalasiri (Sri Lanka). Match Referee: A Pycroft (South Africa)