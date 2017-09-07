Amir, Shadab to miss early days of national camp

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Amir and Shahdab Khan will miss early days of the national cricket camp set to start at the Gaddafi Stadium from Thursday (today).

While Shadab’s commitment in the Caribbean League for his team Trinbago Knight Riders stretches to play-offs, Amir is with his wife in England as she is expecting a baby.

“Shahdab is likely to be available for the camp from Friday after the play-off. Mohammad Amir will also miss the early part of the camp,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

‘The News’ has learnt that leg-spinner Yasir Shah has left for the West Indies to fill in for Shahdab. “If Shahdab decides to stay out of the last two matches for his team, Yasir will replace him.”

Head coach Mickey Arthur had arrived to oversee the camp meant to prepare the selected outfit for the series against the touring World XI.

“A short one-week training camp is meant to prepare players for the three-match series. All other players, except the two, had reported for the camp on Wednesday,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the ICC’s private security members spent a busy day in Lahore on Wedneday. In the company of the PCB officials, they met with provincial government officials to get information on the security arrangements.

“Rangers have already been given the go-ahead to supervise security arrangements with the help of local agencies,” the official added.