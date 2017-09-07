The value of diplomacy

North Korea’s underground detonation of a nuclear bomb this past Sunday was by far the most powerful of the six nuclear bombs the country has tested and, combined with its two successful intercontinental missile tests in July, seems to confirm that North Korean bombs can now reach the US. The response from the US was typically aggressive, with the Trump administration threatening a massive military response should North Korea even threaten to use such a weapon. Trump himself tweeted that he was considering halting trade with all countries that trade with North Korea but this was dismissed as an empty threat since the list of countries would include China and India. The reality is that there are no good options for any of the actors involved. China has been slowly distancing itself from the Kim Jong-un regime but does not want to take any drastic action like cutting off all financial support because it could lead to an influx of millions of regimes. South Korea, denounced by Trump for “appeasing” Kim Jong-un, is understandably worried that it will be the main target of North Korean weaponry. After every test, the US incrementally strengthens sanctions against North Korea but the only effect that has had is to strengthen Kim Jong-un’s determination to flex his muscles.

For all its bluster, the US knows that military action in North Korea could lead to a nuclear catastrophe. Kim Jong-un learned the lesson of the US invasion of Iraq – that the US will attack only those countries that do not yet have nuclear weapons – and ramped up its own nuclear programme. The only option now is diplomacy. Russian President Vladimir Putin said as much while meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok – that sanctions alone will only push the North Korean regime into a corner, and political and diplomatic efforts are now needed to resolve the crisis. The US has shown little appetite for diplomacy and so the lead may have to be taken by China, which still retains some leverage over Kim Jong-un. The only way to get Kim to halt, if not reverse, his nuclear programme is with a firm and enforceable promise from the US that it will not unilaterally attack North Korea or seek regime change. As brutal as the Kim regime may be, it still values survival and giving it that may be the last option left to end this nuclear crisis.