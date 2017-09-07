After the sacrifice

Like every year, the waste of sacrificial animals has still not been removed from the streets and public places of Tando Qaiser, Hyderabad. As a result, the stinking smell coming from the waste has polluted the air. Even some waste is dumped near an RO filter plant from where residents fetch pure drinking water.

Because of the foul smell coming from the unattended waste, it is difficult to stay even for a few minutes at RO filter plant. The concerned authorities are requested to remove this waste from the streets and public places at the earliest.

Muhammad Umar Nizamani (Hyderabad)

*****

The pollution-creating slaughter of the sacrificial animals inside homes or on roads can be dealt with by the use of specially designed, fully-equipped, mobile slaughter houses, housed in containers. It can be economically viable because the scientifically handled slaughter will render all the body parts of the animal of sizeable commercial value.

Fat is a major component but presently, when the slaughter is carried out at homes, it is not properly handled and most of it is wasted or is passed on to unscrupulous traders, who manufacture the same in a most unhygienic manner for its sale to some irresponsible users for edible purposes. Likewise, the intestines, if preserved suitably, have great export potential for use in preparation of hot dogs. The local governments and interested entrepreneurs may look into the idea.

Abdus Sattar (Lahore)