Love your language

Being a family physician, I come across a lot of families who bring their school-going children for a medical check-up. I have learned that most of the children from English-medium schools cannot express themselves in Urdu. Although parents take their inability to speak in Urdu as something to be proud of, I believe when these children will grow up, they are likely to face a lot of problems in their practical life. These children should not only converse in Urdu, but should also be encouraged to read Urdu story books so that when they grow up they can read and be familiar with a rich Urdu literature.

I suggest that every school should dedicate one day of a week to Urdu. During that day, everybody should talk and write in Urdu and students should be encouraged to read Urdu story books and Urdu poetry. No doubt that English is essential for higher studies, but Urdu is equally important. Urdu is our national language and all students must be proud of the language.

Dr Munawar Aziz (Abbottabad)