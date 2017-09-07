Thu September 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

CM hints at recruiting trained teachers for mosques

CM hints at recruiting trained teachers for mosques

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has hinted at recruiting trained teachers for all mosques in the province.The chief minister directed the Auqaf Department to collect the data of all mosques in the province so that the government could see the actual requirement and provide salaries and trained teachers to all the mosques in phases, said a handout.

He was talking to the participants of a presentation at Chief Minister Secretariat here. Ihsan Ghani, NACTA national coordinator, made a presentation highlighting steps required for the uprooting extremism and the role of the provinces. Acting Chief Secretary Azam Khan, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud, administrative secretaries Home, Law, Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher education, Local Government, Auqaf, Information, Culture, IG Prisons attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement