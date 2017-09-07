CM hints at recruiting trained teachers for mosques

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has hinted at recruiting trained teachers for all mosques in the province.The chief minister directed the Auqaf Department to collect the data of all mosques in the province so that the government could see the actual requirement and provide salaries and trained teachers to all the mosques in phases, said a handout.

He was talking to the participants of a presentation at Chief Minister Secretariat here. Ihsan Ghani, NACTA national coordinator, made a presentation highlighting steps required for the uprooting extremism and the role of the provinces. Acting Chief Secretary Azam Khan, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud, administrative secretaries Home, Law, Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher education, Local Government, Auqaf, Information, Culture, IG Prisons attended the meeting.