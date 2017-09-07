DAE results announced

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa board of technical education has declared the annual results of Diploma in Associate Engineering (DAE) at a ceremony held here on Wednesday. According to the results, Jawadul Hassan Shah of Government College of Technology, Haripur, clinched the overall top position in the board by obtaining 3116 marks.

He was followed Mohammad Qasim with 3052 marks to stand second in the board and Mohammad Adnan Afzaal, a student of Prince Salman Institute of Technology, Islamabad, stood third with 2,926 marks.

A total of 74,744 students appeared in the exam. Some 47,132 among them qualified the examination with a pass percentage of 63. The position holders were awarded prizes at the ceremony where Provincial Minister for Finance Muzaffar Said was the chief guests.

Besides the position holder students, their parents and faculty members of the institutes of technical education, the ceremony was also attended by chairman board of technical education Ghulam Qasim Marwat, professors and others.