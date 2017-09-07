Death toll from dengue jumps to 18 as one more patient dies

PESHAWAR: Another patient died of dengue virus in the provincial capital on Wednesday as the mosquito-borne disease infected 316 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past 24 hours, said the provincial Health Department.

With the latest human loss, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease reached 18 in the province.The patients complained that administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) was refusing to take dengue patients, saying they lacked beds to accommodate them.A 17-year-old boy identified as Shahabuddin, son of Zahid, died at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH). He was from Acheeni Bala area of Peshawar.

The dengue disease was first reported in Peshawar’s populous Tehkal locality in July this year and became an epidemic when the government and particularly the Public Health unit of the provincial Health Department didn’t take its early notice.

The dengue outbreak and loses of precious human lives as a result of this disease is stated to be the failure of the Rollback Malaria Control Programme as main objective of the programme is to reduce morbidity and mortality caused by prevalence of vector borne disease such as malaria, dengue and Leishmaniasis

The Dengue Response Unit (DRU) in its report said 1797 patients were taken to different hospitals of which 1771 were tested and 316 of them were diagnosed with dengue.The KTH remained under burden as the majority of patients and their attendants preferred it for their treatment.

Of the total 1797 patients, 1045 patients were taken to the KTH. The hospital provided free investigations to all the patients and found 184 of them suffering from dengue virus and admitted 100 of them.

The KTH is not only receiving the majority of dengue patients on daily basis, it has been accommodating the largest number of patients suffering from the mosquito-borne illness. The hospital is presently accommodating 310 dengue patients. After the two medical wards, dedicated to dengue patients, were filled with capacity, the KTH administration started accommodating dengue patients in other units such as eye, ENT, surgical, gynae, etc.

The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) received 281 patients and after their investigations, 45 of them were tested positive. The hospital is currently accommodating 33 dengue patients. The HMC received 170 patients and only 37 were tested positive.

Only 15 patients were admitted as the hospital is presently providing services to 67 indoor patients suffering from dengue.The patients complained against the HMC administration of allegedly making insufficient arrangements and refusing taking dengue patients.

The patients and their attendants complained the hospital administration has made it difficult for the dengue patients seek services of the concerned physicians and getting their investigations done in the hospital is not an easy job for all the patients.

A 45-year old Akbar Khan from Peshawar’s Spina Warai area said he took his young brother, Naqeeb Khan to the HMC in the morning. Since there were already hundreds of patients waiting in queues for their appointment, therefore he had to seek assistance of an employee of the hospital as he said his brother was not feeling well.