Two shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Two persons were shot dead in separate firing incidents in Naurang town of Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.The first shooting incident took place near the Government Higher Secondary School in Naurang city, said police.They said that one Shoaib Khan, a resident of Bannu district, killed Shafiullah over a domestic dispute in the busy bazaar and escaped.

They said that they registered a case against the killer under relevant sections of law and began investigation.In another firing incident, Meer Alam was shot and killed allegedly by his rivals over an old enmity in Muslim Bagh locality of Naurang town.

The deceased’s brother Hashim Khan nominated Hizbullah and Jehanzeb for the murder.Police said they registered a case against the killers who had escaped after committing the crime.