Police say 15 outlaws arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: The police have arrested 15 outlaws during a special action in border villages on Wednesday.

“The action was launched when local police authorities received credible information about the infiltration of wanted men to the settled areas from adjacent frontier tribal regions of Lakki and Bannu,” said an official.He said that acting on the directions of district police chief Syed Khalid Hamdani the area police set up temporary checking points on roads linking the district with tribal regions.

The official said that the arrested Anwar Khan, Farman, Shah Jehan, Jehangir, Lawangeen, Rehman, Khurram, Muhammad Rehman, Farooq, Nazeeb, Khalid, Afnan, Rahat, Wali Bat and Azam Khan.