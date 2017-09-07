Thu September 07, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 7, 2017

Governor receives 1st batch of Haj pilgrims

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Wednesday received the first batch of Haj pilgrims who reached the Bacha Khan International Airport in three flights.The governor felicitated the pilgrims on successfully performing Haj and wished them well. The pilgrims expressed satisfaction at the accommodation, food and transport arrangements made by the federal government during the Haj.Meanwhile, the respective authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport apprised the governor of the ongoing arrangements for the Haj operation.

 

