Fish farmers accuse KP govt of ignoring Hazara

MANSEHRA: The fish farmers in Kaghan valley took to the streets against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government, saying it ignored Hazara division and sanctioned 42 fish farms for Malakand division.

“The provincial government approved 42 fish farms for Malakand division in current year while only one was sanctioned for Hazara division, which is unacceptable to us,” Iftikhar Khan, an office-bearer of Fish Farmhouses Union told protesters outside the press club in Balakot on Wednesday.

The fish farmers from Kaghan valley and other parts of Balakot tehsil assembled outside the press club and raised anti-government slogans.Iftikhar Khan said that Kunhar River originating from high mountains in Kaghan valley was teeming with trout fish, but the fish farmers were ignored by the government. “Hundreds of fish farmers from Balakot, Kaghan valley and other parts of Hazara division are seeking the establishment of fish farm but the government has ignored us and approved only one farm house which is injustice with us and we would take this issue to the court and other relevant forums,” he said.

Another protester Umar Khan said that they would continue their protest until the establishment of more fish farms were approved equalling the number of the ones sanctioned for the Malakand division. “The PTI-led government is biased against the fish farmers in Hazara as it approved the establishment of 42 fish farms in Swat and Shangla districts alone,” he alleged.