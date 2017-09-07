Defence Day of Pakistan marked with national fervour & enthusiasm

PESHAWAR: The Defence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national fervour and enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The day commenced with special prayers in mosques for the peace, prosperity and solidarity of the country and to pay tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of their motherland.

The hallmark of the day was a special function arranged at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Stadium where armed forces personnel displayed war skills in various fields and won appreciation. Corps Commander Peshawar Let-General Nazir Ahmad Butt was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Special Services Group commandoes displayed the free-fall skill at a high altitude. The Army Aviation helicopters and aircraft exhibited feats and won acclaim. There was a special team of men and women from the Frontier Corps, which impressed the people with their skills such as horse-riding and target hitting, etc. The motorcycle squad of the Military Police was praised for various stunts.

The modern arms and ammunition being used by the army and paramilitary forces were displayed for the public. The staff was there to respond to the questions from the visitors whose greater number included women and children. Traditional Khattak, Mehsud, Bhittani and Chitrali dances were a part of the special function.

GHALLANAI: The Pakistan Army, Khassadar force and tribal elders marked the day in Mohmand Agency.Political Agent Mehmood Aslam Wazir, Commandant of Mohmand Rifles Colonel Muhammad Irfan Ali, Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Imtiaz Khan, Assistant Political Agent Hameedullah Khattak, Malik Jehanzeb Mohmand, Malik Nadir Manan, Malik Attaullah Tarakzai and others laid floral wreath on the martyr’s monument.

DIR: The Pakistan Army and Barawal Youth Force held a Defence Day ceremony in Upper Dir district to remember the sacrifices of army soldiers in the 1965 war. Col Khalid Mehmood presided over the ceremony while Barawal traders union president Haji Fateh Rehman, Barawal Youth president Javed Iqbal, local government representatives and elders were also present.

In his speech, Colonel Khalid said that on September 6, 1965, Pakistan forces defeated the Indian army. He said that the frontiers of the country were secured and no one could harm Pakistan.The participants prayed for the departed souls of the martyred soldiers and safety of Pakistan.