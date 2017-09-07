Students celebrate Defence Day

Rawalpindi: Students of Am Anglo Montessori School and College held a function of Eid get-together and Defence Day of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 6).

The teachers briefed the students about the significance of Eidul Azha and the Defence day of Pakistan. Articles were written about Defence day in which the students highlighted the valour of Pakistan armed forces and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistani citizen’s future.

Students also condemned the repeated violation of Indian army at LoC. Festivities like songs and music were curtailed because of the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. However, national/patriotic songs competitions were held. In the end prayers for the ‘Shuhaada’, injured Pakistanis and solidarity of the country were offered.