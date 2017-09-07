Rootsians pay tributes to brave sons of the soil

Rawalpindi Roots Garden Schools, and Roots IVY Schools once again displayed patriotism and nationhood spirit amongst its students by holding motivational seminars, talk shows, discussions and chalked out a daylong programme of varied activities under the theme: We salute our brave soldiers. All school branches were adorned with Pakistan flag/buntings, murals and posters prepared by students of all age groups. The children came attired in white ‘shalwar kameez’, Army, Air force and Navy uniforms adorned with Pakistan flag and slogans.

The students participated in the activities with tremendous fervour, enthusiasm and spirit of unity and solidarity with their motherhood. Students participated in the stage ceremony by reciting Quranic Verses, delivering speeches and singing national songs. Each student was displaying his own placard and Pakistan Flag. The day commenced with Quran Khawani followed by emotional patriotic speeches, poetry, national songs, dramas with moral messages of unity i.e. “Unity is the need of the hour”. The hallmark of the day was a special guest appearance of war veterans of 1965 war who shared their experiences with the students. All students were highly excited and motivated.

The activity-filled programme was participated by thousands of roots students. Children, war veterans & teachers prayed for the solidarity and unity of Pakistan and pledged for complete harmony and unity among the 150 million Pakistanis so as to stand as a strong shield against any mala fide intentions of the enemy. Mrs. Riffat Mushtaq, Founder and Chairperson Roots School System, in her speech, asked students to uphold the values of bravery and honour for the protection of the country. She said, “Pakistani nation will never forget the Shuhada (martyrs) of 1965 who gave their lives while defending our motherland- Pakistan”. The Guests of Honour, War veterans were given a standing ovation amidst thundering applause. Their motivational speeches of valour and heroic deeds motivated the youth so enormously that the eyes sparkled with pride and honour and all of them pledged to “live and die for Pakistan”.

The war veterans paid rich tributes to the Founder, Mrs. Riffat Mushtaq for rekindling the spirits of 1965 war and sowing seeds of patriotism and nationhood spirit in the future of Pakistan. The programme concluded with a prayer for the peace, prosperity and success of Pakistan in order to lead it onto the road of glorious success. Special prayers were held for the martyrs and their families who have embraced martyrdom by sacrificing their lives for our better tomorrow.