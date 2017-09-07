Marvi Memon receives Speaker’s Democracy Award in London

Islamabad :Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon received Speaker’s Democracy Award from the Speaker of the House Of Commons John Bercow MP in Speaker House in London.

She won this prestigious award after nomination by MP Alex Salmond in a tough competition with excellent nominations from all across the globe. The Speaker’s Democracy Award is an internationally focused award which aims to celebrate individuals who through their leadership and personal courage have made an outstanding contribution to the development of democratic societies.

Speaker John Bercow welcomed Memon to Speaker’s House. In his welcome note, he said that this was an auspicious occasion the first of its kind to honor the individual who has contributed to advancement of democratic values by facilitating better democracy and superior citizenship in hostile climate. He said that for this award world renowned nominations were received and they chose the best qualified and most deserving for recognition as Memon had displayed an extraordinary resolve and fixity of purpose. He appreciated Memon’s contribution towards, gender equality, poverty reduction, child nutrition and democratic advancement in Pakistan. He appreciated her efforts of putting her people first and having a commitment to others before herself.

Speaking on the occasion Memon said that democracy is our culture, and our tradition. Mohammad Ali Jinnah -the founder of Pakistan won us freedom through democratic means. Pakistan has indeed come a long way in its struggle for establishing a sustainable version of democracy and it has been a privilege for her to have been a part of this struggle and especially for empowering most vulnerable women of Pakistan.

Memon thanked the Speaker of the House of Commons and the judging panel. She dedicated the award to her soil, her country Pakistan, her party PMLN, her leader Nawaz Sharif, her family, to all those who created BISP and most importantly to the most vulnerable families and specifically women of Pakistan, the BISP beneficiaries.

Former Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif congratulated Memon from London when he learnt of the award and said that Marvi Memon had made Pakistan proud. In a congratulatory message, Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has facilitated Marvi Memon on bagging the prestigious award. He said that Memon rightfully deserved the award as she brought social change and women empowerment by dynamizing BISP through her dedication and unwavering efforts. This recognition is not an individual honour but a matter of great pride for the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif congratulated Memon on this great achievement and said that this is not only a recognition for her services as an individual but an international recognition of Pakistan’s struggle for democracy. This will be remembered since Pakistan has established itself as first for times to come by managing to get the inaugural award.