Democracy transforming or failing!

Unprecedented political developments have taken place between 2013 and 2017, as we are just a year away from 10th general election since 1970, (discarding 1977 polls). Some major political parties are struggling to regain their position, while the ruling party may also find it tough to retain its position, leaving ground open for some new political realities, but their capacity to win will be on test.

From 2013 to 2017, we saw disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, political exit of MQM founder Altaf Hussain and uncertain political future of former President Asif Ali Zardari despite his acquittal in all the cases. During this period, we also witnessed major decline in the popularity of ANP and JUI-F fighting for revival in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There is still a divided opinion whether the popularity graph of PTI chief Imran Khan has gone up since 2013 or it is on a decline.

What we had witnessed from the last PPP government to the present PML-N government is a new phase of political transformation in which superior judiciary emerged as the strong and balancing factor. Its assertiveness in 'check and balance' did raised few questions with some considering it as a way forward in terms of accountability of the rulers, while the critics are worried over judicial activism. Thus, we need to find the way for a strong across-the-board accountability.

It is true that the majority has a right to rule and respect for voter's mandate is an essential part in any democratic setup, but at the same time, strict accountability of the rulers and high moral values are also part of the same system. Rulers are the first to present themselves for accountability and make institutions of accountability stronger and independent.

In the last one decade, we have move forward towards a stable democracy, but are still far away from matching the Westminster style, where rulers have to be on high moral ground and the elected representatives lead from the front with a clean record, particularly when it comes to their financial matters during their term in office.

There is a lot to do to make system more functional by making all the four pillars of the state, independent and strong. For instance, if all goes well and elections are held as per schedule in August or September, 2018, technically it would be the third time any civilian government would complete its tenure. But even the governments, which completed their term, remained unstable.

Therefore, it would be a challenge for all the four pillars to make the system run. Failing to do so means failure of the system and after seven decades this country can't afford more experiments and new transformation.

This is for the second time in nine years that two prime ministers were replaced by the ruling parties, not by choice but due to their disqualification as a result of court ruling. Parliament continued but it did cost respective parties some loss, both legally and morally.

If Raja Pervaiz Ashraf completed the remaining term under PPP government after Yusuf Raza Gilani's disqualification, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would now complete the remain one year of Sharif's government after his disqualification.

The next elections would held under an interim government, which is to be formed in consultation between the government and the opposition under a new look ECP with more powers as assigned in the wide-ranging electoral reforms adopted with consensus by the present Parliament. Thus, there is an element of hope in this way forward.

The final fate of Sharif has to be decided as, on the one hand, he has filed a review petition against his disqualification in the Supreme Court and, on the other hand, the National Accountability Bureau would file serious references against him and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The political future of PML-N also revolved around Sharif's fate.

The exit of Sharif through a judicial process is in itself is unprecedented and his NAB trial would set new discourse in our system. We had witnessed many ousters of civilian governments and sacking of prime ministers but what happened in this case had created a new record in the country's political history.

Now, if the PML-N still wins the elections under new leader, certainly with the guideline and approval of Sharif, it may not only help in the new political transformation but also strengthen the Parliament to frame rules for across-the-board accountability.

The 2013 elections resulted in a major setback to the PPP which won the 2008 elections after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto and completed its term under the leadership of Zardari, but not with complete political stability as the Supreme Court had disqualified Gillani over contempt of court for not writing letter to Swiss authorities in an alleged corruption case against Zardari. Thus, another Raja Pervaiz completed the remaining term.

The PPP is badly hurt and still blame the superior judiciary under former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry and Sharif for making attempt to destabilise its government. Yet the PPP completed its term and the country witnessed unprecedented smooth transfer of power, with incoming government hosting reception for the outgoing government. In between, they also agreed on new chief election commissioner, retired Justice Fakhruddin G Ebrahim and the interim government.

The PML-N won the 2013 elections at the Centre and in Punjab with A comfortable majority, while the PTI, for the first time, emerged as new political reality and formed government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing major dent in both ANP and JUI-F.

For the first time some major political parties like PPP, ANP and JUI-F, which had been in the ruling coalition either in the Centre or in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were practically defeated, though the PPP retained majority in Sindh, its stronghold.

But the party, which practically was 'poll apart' and has been struggling for its survival in these four years, was MQM. In 2013 elections, the united MQM had won 25 National Assembly seats and over 50 provincial seats to become fourth largest party in the country.

While PPP, ANP and JUI are fighting hard to restore some of their losses in 2013, the next elections will be most crucial for urban Sindh, as for the first time its result would be quite unpredictable due to the fall and split of MQM.

After the experience of 1977 election crisis, which resulted in one of the worst martial laws which badly damaged the political demographic of Pakistan, both PPP and PML-N and other parties must be given credit for removing some of the irritants, first by getting rid of 58-2(B) through 13th Amendment in 1997, and later agreeing on making the ECP relatively independent after 18th Amendment.

Further progress has now been made through electoral reforms. Similarly, they have also evolved consensus on general elections under an agreed interim set-up.

Qualification and disqualification clauses are a must in any democracy, but one needs a realistic approach to make it applicable and practical, something which we found missing in the last nine elections.

There is no doubt that tough qualification and disqualification clauses are required but it is also equally important that we need to address the criterion of a candidate. He or she has to have a credibility, integrity and honesty. He or she must be a lawful tax payer and not involved either in any financial irregularities or criminal activities.

Continuity of the system helped in political transformation and progress has been made in making the Parliament strong. It is now up to the government formed as a result of Parliament to set good precedence of governance and made institutions strong.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of GEO, The NEWS and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO