Citizens urged to play role in control of dengue fever

Islamabad :On the directives of Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division, a press conference was held here at National Press Club on Wednesday to apprise general public and health workers through media of the initiatives taken to prevent and control dengue fever in the region.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University and CEO PIMS Professor Dr. Javed Akram and Additional District Health Officer at ICT Health Department Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani were guest speakers at the conference that was chaired by Additional Secretary CADD Dr. Jamal Yousaf.

Heads and representatives of public sector hospitals in the federal capital along with over 100 lady health workers attended the conference in which detailed situation analysis regarding dengue fever spread was presented. The speakers discussed in detail the desired role of community particularly on change in individuals’ behaviour needed to prevent spread of dengue fever in the federal capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javed Akram informed the audience and the media about the diagnosis of dengue fever patients and explained in detail the signs and symptoms of dengue fever and dengue hemorrhagic fever. He explained the steps taken by the hospitals in Islamabad for the best clinical case management of dengue fever patients.

Talking in detail about the management of dengue fever patients, he said nobody should die of dengue fever. If healthcare providers are well equipped and dengue fever patients reach the healthcare facility in time, there may not be a single death due to dengue fever, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Durrani presented dengue case situation, epidemiological response and measures taken in the field to prevent and contain the disease through Hospital Based Surveillnance. He appreciated the positive role of media.

He added that it is time for the community to play its role to avoid dengue fever outbreak in the region and for that individuals must avoid contact with mosquitoes. People should remove unnecessary water collection from within their houses and should work religiously for solid waste management inside and around their houses, he said.

He added that at the time, it is a must to follow preventive measures properly to avoid dengue fever outbreak in the region. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamal said community should become responsible and individuals should start living as per best hygienic principles to safeguard themselves from a number of diseases including dengue fever. At the end, Joint Secretary CADD gave vote of thanks to participants and media.