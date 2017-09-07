64 confirmed cases of dengue fever so far in Islamabad

Islamabad :Of the 68 suspected cases of Dengue Fever reported thus far in Islamabad, 64 have subsequently been confirmed as having the virus that causes Dengue Fever.

Additional District Health Officer Dr. Najeeb Durrani shared latest data on the Dengue Fever outbreak in Islamabad while addressing a joint press conference here at the National Press Club on Wednesday. He was flanked by representatives of the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to Dr. Najeeb, Dengue Fever was confirmed in 17 patients admitted at Poly Clinic and 16 at PIMS. While 37 cases were reported from the city, 15 were reported in the rural areas. There were four cases of Dengue Fever from Sohan, two from Rawat, three cases each from Sihala and Karal, and one each from Kirpa and Shah Allah Ditta.

“As many as 35 patients were treated in various hospitals of Rawalpindi; of these, 16 received treatment at Holy Family Hospital and 13 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. Ten residents of Rawalpindi, all of them confirmed cases of Dengue Fever, were treated in hospitals of Islamabad,’ Dr. Durrani informed.

“It has been four months now since we are trying to educate the public on how to protect themselves from the mosquito that causes Dengue Fever. People are advised to proactively use mosquito repellants in their homes, rather than waiting for the government machinery. Similarly, propoer disposal of solid waste is a critical must,” Dr. Durrani added.

The media was told that areas surrounding Rawalpindi are at a higher risk in terms of the spread of Dengue Fever. “The situation in Islamabad, on the other hand, is fully under control, with all prospective areas that could harbour the Dengue Fever virus being under strict surveillance,” Dr. Durrani added.

The Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof. Dr. Javed Akram asserted that the control of Dengue Fever is a collective responsibility, and that no single department can be held accountable.

“A rapid response team for control of Dengue Fever has already been constituted. Dengue Fever is currently prevalent in 138 countries of the world, and even the most developed countries are yet to obtain riddance from it,” Dr. Javed maintained. He also listed the preventive measures that can be taken to protect from Dengue Fever.