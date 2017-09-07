Traders show anger over atrocities in Myanmar

Islamabad :Like other Muslim communities, the traders of Islamabad have expressed deep concern and anger over the barbaric act on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and called upon the Pakistan government to end diplomatic relations with Myanmar.

The concern over the atrocities on Rohingya Muslims was lodged by Ajmal Baloch, president Anjuman-e-Tajaran and Traders Action Committee, Islamabad along with general secretary, Khalid Mahmood Chaudhry warned that if the government of Pakistan does not end diplomatic relations with Myanmar then over 70,000 traders would gather outside the Myanmar embassy, Islamabad and protest against the brutal killings of Rohingya Muslims in Burma.

They expressed their deep anguish over the silence of the international bodies as well as human rights organisations over the brutalities on Rohingya Muslims in Burma. Apart from Turkey no Muslim country has raised voice against the atrocities on Muslims in Myanmar. The silence of Muslim state on such barbaric acts is against our ego and spirit. They said that Turkey has ended diplomatic and trade relations with Myanmar which is appreciable. However, other heads of Muslim states have kept their mum over the killings of Rohingya Muslims which is intolerable.