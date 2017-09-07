HR minister concerned about Muslims’ massacre

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar expressed deep concern over the reported massacre of Rohengya Muslims in Myanmar.

“There is a profound public anger over the treatment of Rohengya Muslims and our heart break at the suffering of our Muslim brothers. That is a gross violation of fundamental human rights and the charter of UN. Humanity should not remain silent on this urgent humanitarian issue,” he told reporters here.

The minister who took charge Tuesday stated that the Government of Myanmar should investigate the reports of massacre, held those involved accountable and take stern actions against them to prevent the atrocities being committed against Rohengya Muslims.

He urged that the victims and humanitarian crises must stop immediately. "The international community and Organisation of Islamic Council must intervene without further delay and play their role in safety and rehabilitation of the persecuted community," he said.

The minister asked the United Nations and United Nations Commission for Human Rights authorities to stop international criminal genocide of a marginalized poor section of Muslim population living as minority.

He also sought to constitute a commission for investigating these unprecedented barbarian acts of violations against humanity which can be seen on social media. The minister said the Commission or UN might also suggest a permanent solution for these victims of landless human community.