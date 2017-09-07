Cruelty on Rohingya Muslims widely condemned

LAHORE :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has strongly condemned the worst cruelty on Rohingya Muslims.

In a statement the minister said no religion permits violence and condition of the Myanmar Muslims is also a test case of international human right organisations as well as the faith leaders who should make sure that the name of a religion is not used to justify massacre of a people.

“No religion of the world sanctions violence and it is time that the whole civilised world get together to protect their values of humanity and interfaith harmony. Human rights are sacrosanct and we should rise up to safeguard them. He said the history of cruelty is being made and especially women and innocent children being targetted. The minister appealed to the world Community to play role in establishing a peaceful atmosphere in Myanmar.

PUC: Muslim world’s silence except Saudi Arabia and Turkey on the killings of innocent Muslims in Myanmar is alarming and sorrowful. Maldives has won the hearts of Muslim Ummah by ending its diplomatic relations with Myanmar and all the Muslim countries should pursue this act and sever diplomatic relations with Myanmar, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

Addressing the office-bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said all human rights organisations of the world, UN, European Union and US have been demonstrating criminal silence on brutal genocide of the Muslims of Myanmar. He urged the Muslim as well as world leadership to play their key role to end brutalities on the Muslims of Myanmar.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Ashrafi announced staging protests all over Pakistan on Friday (September 8) to express solidarity with the Muslims of Myanmar and urged the people of Pakistan to ensure their presence in Friday rallies to show sympathies with the oppressed Muslims.

LBA: The lawyers of Lahore Bar Association on Wednesday observed strike to condemn genocide of Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar. The lawyers didn’t appear before the courts, due to which, no development was made on the cases, including important cases like Shahbaz Taseer Kidnapping case.

The lawyers in protest wore black armbands and demanded the government of Pakistan to take up the matter of Rohingya Muslims at the international forum. The call of strike was given by Punjab Bar Council which was completely endorsed by the Lahore Bar Association and other bars of the province.

Emma John: An NGO has condemned the genocide of innocent Rohingyas in Myanmar and have urged the need to give a wake-up call to the world to stop brutalities against the Rohingya Muslims.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the chairperson of the NGO, Emma John and other office-bearers expressed a sense of deep grief over the brutal murders of innocent Rohingya men, women and children and demanded the United Nations and the nations of the world to take immediate stand against the ongoing atrocities .

The chairperson announced launch of a mass awareness campaign from her organisation's platform, starting from the provincial capital to highlight the plight of the devastated Rohnigya Muslims. Emma John called upon the Muslim Ummah and the people of Pakistan to provide maximum socio-political, moral and economic support to the devastated Muslim brethren.

Rally: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday staged a rally to condemn Muslim genocide in Myanmar. The rally was led by former President PTI Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry and while starting from Peco Road, Township, it concluded near the Railway crossing of the area. A large number of people attended the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Ejaz Chaudhry said that for last two decades, killings of Muslims continued in Myanmar but Islamic leadership had kept mum over it. He said it was time that global community had to come forward to end this bloodshed of the innocent Muslim population.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shoaib Siddiqi also submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly while condemning the massacre of Muslims in Myanmar. The upcoming PA session is also likely to take up the issue related to killings in Myanmar.