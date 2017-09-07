dramatic change in ecosystem of wetlands

Islamabad :A dramatic change has occurred in the ecosystem of wetlands in Pakistan in the last ten years, affecting their ability to function as a habitat for waterfowl, shorebirds, and migratory birds.

According to a working paper prepared by the Ministry of Climate Change, a significant fraction of Pakistan’s wetlands-dependent biodiversity has been classified as endemically threatened and vulnerable.

Pakistan’s wetlands play an important role in maintaining and sustaining regional ecological processes that support globally important biodiversity such as bird migration routes and wintering grounds.

It underlined the need to ensure conservation and management of high altitude wetlands; find out possibilities for designing and creating artificial wetlands at appropriate spots of ecological concern; and promote identification of the risks and impact of climate change on Pakistan’s wetlands.

The working paper further highlighted the need to recognize and enhance the role played by wetlands in natural disaster protection and climate change mitigation; slowing down the conversion of wetlands and their immediate surroundings for agriculture and grazing purposes; and supplying adequate water allowing ecologically necessary water flows to rivers, streams ,lake marshes, mudflats and intertidal areas.