Women employment training programme

LAHORE :Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Sheikh Allauddin has said Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has taken initiative to train our poor and vulnerable sisters and daughters from the urban areas on technical and vocational skills and then link them with sustainable employment opportunities.

Attending the contract signing ceremony for the “Women Focused Employment Driven” training programme here on Wednesday, he stated the Punjab government has taken a lot of initiatives in Punjab for legal and economic empowerment of women, including women entrepreneurship, property ownership, employment, decision-making, education and vocational training through Punjab Women Empowerment Initiatives.

The minister said many more women development initiatives are in line, the role of women is important for progress of our country to achieve prosperity in life and maintain peace in our country is almost impossible feat and unattainable achievements unless we protect and empower women.

The Punjab government executed initiatives for women empowerment scheme. We must make every effort possible to ensure that more and more women of employment age must enter the workforce and contribute to the economic growth of Pakistan.