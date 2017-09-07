Living in city becomes tougher for Pindiites

The city roads, footpaths have become a nuisance for Pindiites as they have become a hot spot for a hodgepodge of street vendors from those selling vegetables to fruits and other kinds of products.

“The vendors are running a flourishing business at the busy points caring nothing about the vehicular traffic," was the general observations of residents living in the Saidpur Road area.

“Encroachments on footpaths are on the rise in multiple proportions. Despite a number of anti-encroachment drives, vendors keep coming back and set up shops even on the busy roads,” says Najeeb Hasan from Liaquat Road.

“The commercial activity has eaten up the footpaths and pedestrian pathway in this area. Coupled with a lack of proper parking facility for four and two-wheelers in commercial complexes, the pedestrians are at a risk,” says Iftikhar Hussain from Iqbal Road.

“If one visits the busy Cantonment Road and Raja Bazaar, one will realize that the footpaths have just vanished from the vicinity. Whatever place is available for pedestrians, has actually been taken over by the displays of some established shops,” says Mohib Haider, a visitor.

“I spotted at Commercial Market Satellite Town that vendors are ruling the roost. Similar is the story of the road where China Market exists. Vendors have even started setting up their shops under the bridges. Besides this, encroachments on service roads too have narrowed down the wide road,” says Fida Jafari, a school teacher.

“I am forced to walk on road everyday despite the fact that the area has wide footpaths. I find it impossible to walk on footpaths which are encroached upon by vendors and shopkeepers. There are hundreds of pedestrians like me who do not have any option but to walk on the road and risk their lives,” says Asad Zaidi from Tench Bhatta Bazaar.

"It is difficult for children and senior citizens to cross the road in the evenings at Sir Syed Chowk. Vegetable vendors, hawkers and motorists are all on the road at the same time and it is the common man who suffers," says Sadaqat Ali, a local resident.