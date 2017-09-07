PU youth convention pays tribute to 1965 War heroes

LAHORE :Punjab University Department of Punjabi has produced a national song to pay tribute to matyrs of Pakistan Army on the eve of Defence Day.

The national song was screened at youth convention organised by PU College of Earth and Environmental Sciences on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, Chairperson Department of Punjabi Prof Dr Nabila Rehman, Lt-Gen (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa, Brig (Retd) Taimoor Khan, Brig (Retd Aslam Ghuman, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said PU paid tribute to Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives while safeguarding the country’s geographical boundaries during 1965 war. He said Pakistan Army won 1965 war with valour by defeating an enemy that was five times bigger in size. He said Pakistan was an atomic power and our nuclear experiments gave a shut up call to India. He said Pakistani nation would always stand by Pakistan Army in any time of test. He said the Muslims must strengthen themselves to save Rohingiya Muslims.

Lt Gen (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa said Pakistan Army and the nation were full of spirit and their passion led to the success during 1965 war. He said the passion we had witnessed during 1965 war could not be explained in words. He said despite shortage of weapons and soldiers, Pakistan Army defeated India on different fronts and pushed the Indian troops back conquering various areas of the enemy’s land. He said Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy also taught a memorable lesson to India in the air and the sea.

Brig (Retd) Aslam Ghuman said Hindu was a coward nation and Indian Army did not have the courage to face us in the battlefield. He said Hindus could only hatch conspiracies. He said our people tied bombs to their chests and attacked Indian tanks at Sialkot front. He said corruption had hollowed the country and we must focus on character building of our nation.

Brig (Retd) Taimur Khan said India had learnt from 1965 war that it could not defeat Pakistan in the battlefield. He said there was need to follow message of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal for the betterment of our country. Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said the nation saluted heroes of 1965 War and lauded their sacrifices. On the occasion, the students presented skits and national songs in connection with Defence Day.