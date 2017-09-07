PPP terms Imran Khan ‘U-turn Khan’

LAHORE :Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid has said Imran Khan is in fact U-turn Khan who consistently backs out of his words.

He had recently admitted that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is diabolical but retracted his words later.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Senator Rubina Khalid said millions of rupees are being spent on the construction of a swimming pool in Chief Minister House whereas this amount could have been spent on providing facilities for schools in the province.

She said peoples' welfare is not in Imran Khan's manifesto. Senator Rubina Khalid said Jahangir Tareen controls all the mineral explorations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is responsible of doling out contracts.

Only Banigala is benefited from the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, she concluded. Meanwhile, Faisal Mir, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate from NA-120, has said that Imran Khan’s statement regarding his party’s failure to establish Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the Centre reflects that he can only run a hospital, not the country. Talking to his voters and supporters in the corner meetings in his election constituency, Faisal said that Imran had never been a good politician and even pillars of his party, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ch Sarwar, Samsam Bukhari and the PTI candidate from NA 120 Dr Yasmin Rashid, were also product of the PPP. This reality proves that PPP is like a university for the political students, he said.