LHC bench formed on pleas dissolved

LAHORE :A full bench of the Lahore High Court constituted to adjudicate upon constitutional petitions challenging the candidature of Pakistan Muslim League-N’s candidate Kulsoom Nawaz for NA-120 by-election, again dissolved on Wednesday after one of its members declined to hear the case, citing personal reasons.

As the three member bench took the petitions, its head Justice Aminuddin Khan announced that his learned brother Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza did not want to sit on the bench for personal reasons. Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi was the third member of the bench. Justice Khan referred the petitions to chief justice for the constitution of a new bench to hear the matter.

During the last week, a full bench formed on the same petitions dissolved after its head Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan recused from the case for personal reasons. Later, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had constituted the new bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Faisal Mir, Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmad Chaudhry of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Nabeel Shahzad of Milli Muslim League (MML) had filed the petitions against the decisions of returning officer and an election tribunal whereby nomination papers of Kulsoom Nawaz were accepted.

The petitioners mainly contended that the returning officer and the election tribunal set aside objections against the candidature of Ms Nawaz and accepted her nomination papers. They pleaded that neither the returning officer nor the tribunal looked into the details of the objections regarding concealment of assets by the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s candidate.

They alleged that the declaration filed by Ms Nawaz regarding her and her spouse’s assets was entirely false and misleading. The petitioners asked the court to set aside the decisions of the returning officer and the election tribunal and reject the nomination papers of Kulsoom Nawaz for the by-poll in NA-120.