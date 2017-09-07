Air Force jets’ display enthralls spectators

LAHORE :Pakistan Defence Day was observed with zeal and fervour. The day dawned with special prayers and Fateha Khawani at PAF mosques for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

An aerial and static display was arranged at PAF base. Air Chief Marshal (Retired) Tanvir Mehmood Ahmed was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. On his arrival, he was received by Air-Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, PAF and Air Commodore Salman Mehboob, Base Commander PAF Base.

An impressive aerial display by PAF fighter jets enthralled the visitors. Ultra light and aero-modeling aircraft display was also source of enthusiasm for the spectators.

PAF aircrafts including JF-17 Thunder, F-16 and Mirage in addition to ground support and other auxiliary equipment were put on display. Other stalls included Pakistan Air Force Women Association, PAF Books, Aviation Art Gallery, Historical War Pictures and other souvenirs. Documentary films about the PAF history were also shown.

The event was attended by a large number of retired PAF officers, JCOs, NCOs and Airmen of Pakistan Air Force high-profiled civil/military officers and other dignitaries. Students from various educational institutes of Lahore were invited to witness the aerial and ground display of PAF aircraft and equipment.

Rangers: Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) celebrated Defence Day with traditional fervour and zeal. Defence Day celebrations started in HQ Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) and sectors after Fajr prayers with pray for development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat laid a floral wreath at memorial and offered Fateha. Families of Rangers Shuhada, officers and soldiers were in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony, the DG said: “We are proud of our Shuhada who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation. It is their supreme offerings that we are breathing in air of freedom. Indeed their oblations can never be repaid but this memorial will be a proud symbol for their families and all of us. It was this sheer sentiment to defend motherland that Rangers troops with the help on Army thwarted surprise attack of enemy on Lahore.” The day culminated with illumination of important buildings.