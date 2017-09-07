IO to file comments on Qazi’s plea bargain on Sept 19

The accountability court (AC) hearing the Rs320 million corruption reference against Minhaj Qazi, a former security in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s headquarters, Nine Zero, on Wednesday ordered the case investigation officer (IO) to submit comments at the next hearing on September 19.

Qazi has submitted a plea bargain application and offered to return all of the ill-gotten money to the government. His counsel told the court at yesterday’s hearing that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not yet submitted any reply on his client's offer. Upon this, the court directed the IO to submit a reply till September 19.

Minhaj Qazi, a former security in-charge of Nine Zero, is facing charges of encroachment through China-cutting and selling the land to the public after establishing residential schemes. Shoib, Naeem, Sohail Ilyas and others are co-accused in the case. Earlier, the suspect’s counsel had filed an application in the court requesting his client to be allowed to enter into a plea bargain with NAB.

Qazi was arrested in February, last year, initially on charges of terrorism but was also nominated in the triple murder case of then KESC managing director Shahid Hamid, his driver and a security guard – shot dead in DHA on July 5, 1997. Qazi has also been indicted in the murder case but he pleaded not guilty. A key accused, Sulat Mirza, was awarded death punished in the same case. Mizra, said to be a dissident MQM worker, was hanged last year in May at Machh Jail in Balochistan.

Later on, Qazi was also named in the Rs320 million corruption reference. According to the graft case, Qazi in connivance with his associates fraudulently made Rs320 million through a housing scheme constructed off the Northern Bypass. The project, Areesha City, was built on encroached land.

On being indicted in the case, he pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges levelled against him. He was said to have gone into hiding before he was arrested by the Sindh Rangers in February, 2016. He was initially kept under 90-day preventive detention by the paramilitary force.

Later, he was handed over to the Nabi Bux police station on charges of possessing an unlicensed weapon. During interrogation of this case, it is said that he confessed to his involvement in Shahid Hamid’s murder. The AC judge is holding the hearing in this case at a court housed inside the central prison.