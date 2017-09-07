Govt announces transfers, postings at DIG level

The Sindh government on Wednesday announced several transfers at the level of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the provincial force.

As per a notification, on promotion to BS-20, Saqib Ismail Memon, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, who was serving as Senior Superintendent of Police,

District South, Karachi, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect

and until further orders as Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Karachi Range, replacing DIG Azad Khan.

DIG Azad Khan, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIG Training, Sindh, Karachi, relieving Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh of the additional charge.

Syed Asad Raza, a BS-19 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, serving as AIGP Admin at the CPO, Karachi, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Senior Superintendent of Police, District South, Karachi, replacing Saqib Ismail Memon.

Ghulam Nabi Keerio, a BS-18 officer of the Provincial Police, who was awaiting a posting, has been deputed with immediate effect and until further orders as SP Traffic, District West, against an existing vacancy.

SSP Nasir Aftab, a BS-19 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, who was awaiting a posting, has been deputed with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP District Sujawal, replacing Fida Hussain Janwari.

Fida Hussain Janwari, a BS-18 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, who was serving as SSP District Sujawal, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Senior Superintendent of Police, District Korangi, Karachi, replacing Muhammad Nouman Siddiqui.

Siddiqui has been transferred and directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department. Dr Amir Shaikh, BS-20, serving as DIG Technical and Training is allowed to hold the charge of the post of DIG Traffic Licensing and Training, Karachi, in addition to his current duties.