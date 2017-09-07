Law officer told to file progress report in graft inquiry against PML-N senator

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial law officer to file details of the progress made in the ongoing inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Raheela Magsi regarding misuse of authority and misappropriation of funds during her 2005-06 tenure as a district nazim.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Dr Magsi against the inquiry being conducted by the Anti-Corruption Establishment. Dr Magsi has challenged the initiation of the inquiry regarding awarding of contract without fulfilment of codal formalities and misappropriation of millions in procurement of furniture for the DCO secretariat and district nazim offices.

Dr Magsi submitted she was being victimised after 12 years by the ruling provincial party soon after the visit of the prime minister and other PML-N to her residence. The ACE’s inquiry officer had earlier submitted that a source report was received against Dr Magsi, who served as nazim of Tando Allahyar in 2005-06, regarding misuse of official powers and a raid was conducted under the supervision of a civil judge at the district nazim’s secretariat. He said the report of the inquiry had been submitted to the competent authority for approval and requested the court to dismiss Dr Magsi’s petition as not maintainable.

The provincial law officer sought time from the court to submit a progress report about the inquiry against Dr Magsi. The court, while extending Dr Magsi’s protective bail, directed the law officer to submit a progress report on September 27.

Suo moto against ACLC cops

The Supreme Court has directed the anti-terrorism court concerned to submit a progress report on the proceedings being conducted against police officials of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) who were arrested for their involvement in short-term kidnappings of citizens for ransom.

ACLC Inspector Mohammad Ishtiaq Ghouri, Sub-Inspector Sharjeel Hussain and others were booked by the police for their involvement in kidnapping a citizen, Mohammad Ahmed, from the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and robbing him of cash, credit cards and other valuables.

The Supreme Court had taken suo moto notice of the incident and the ACLC officials were booked under anti-terrorism laws. The court was informed that the accused policemen have been charge sheeted before the anti-terrorism court concerned.

The court, while disposing of the case, directed the anti-terrorism court concerned to submit a progress report of the trial’s proceedings.

Forest land

The Supreme Court directed the forest department to submit a report regarding encroachment of forest lands in Thatta and Sajwal. The Sindh government had submitted in its petition that private respondents were encroaching upon forested land in the two districts.

The district and sessions judge of Thatta had also submitted his report after inspection of the encroached forest land.