Malaysian exports up 30.9 percent

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia´s export growth in July exceeded expectations, rising 30.9 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, on higher shipments of manufactured products and mining goods.

The pace of expansion beat the 23.1 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll and tripled the 10 percent growth posted in June. Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for more than four-fifths of Malaysia´s total exports, were up 32.6 percent from a year earlier in July, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Most of the manufactured goods were electrical and electronic products. Exports of mining goods expanded 27.5 percent on higher prices and volumes of liquefied natural gas, the data showed. July´s imports grew 21.8 percent from a year earlier, sharply up from the 3.7 percent growth posted in June.

Imports of intermediate and consumption goods rose but capital goods, which totalled 13 percent of total imports, declined by 16.5 percent. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The trade surplus in July narrowed to 8.0 billion ringgit ($1.88 billion)from June´s 9.9 billion ringgit. —Reuters